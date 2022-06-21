Ted Kuntz interview by Amanda Forbes - Ted's Journey Into Understanding Vaccine Risks

Ted Kuntz and Amanda Forbes. In this interview we spotlight someone very special to Vaccine Choice Canada, our president, Ted Kuntz. The conversation is led by Amanda Forbes of Children’s Health Defense Canada.





Dare to Question - One Parent to Another, by Ted Kuntz: http://www.daretoquestionvaccination.com/

Free e-book Download available

Watch Vaxxed 2: The People’s Truth - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education/vaxxed2





Children's Health Defense Canadian Chapter : https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/





Children’s Health Defense TVhttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows

Stay informed - Join Vaccine Choice Canada https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243



