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Ted Kuntz interview by Amanda Forbes - Ted's Journey Into Understanding Vaccine Risks
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24 views • June 21, 2022
Ted Kuntz and Amanda Forbes. In this interview we spotlight someone very special to Vaccine Choice Canada, our president, Ted Kuntz. The conversation is led by Amanda Forbes of Children’s Health Defense Canada.
Dare to Question - One Parent to Another, by Ted Kuntz: http://www.daretoquestionvaccination.com/
Free e-book Download available
Watch Vaxxed 2: The People’s Truth - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education/vaxxed2
Children's Health Defense Canadian Chapter : https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Children’s Health Defense TVhttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows
Stay informed - Join Vaccine Choice Canada https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
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