The Ark of Our Salvation-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 7 2025

Noah Was Called Perfect in His Generations Because, Much Like Adam, He Was Still in the Image of God. Noah Is a Type of God the Father as the Ark Was Built; Just as a Body Was Prepared For the Son, and He Is the Ark of Our Salvation. What Do We Have In Christ? He Blesses Us, Raises Us, Loves Us, and Saves Us From Harm Countless Times. God Himself Invited Noah and His Family to Enter the Ark for Their Salvation; Even So, the Lord Jesus Invites Whosoever Will to Come unto Him and Enter into His Salvation.