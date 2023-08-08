Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
8/7/2023 The Dr. Hotze Report: Dr. Steve Hotze ft. Dr. Burt Berkson & Former Rep. Bill Zedler
channel image
BrighteonTV
9552 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Watch "Dr. Hotze Report" Live on Brighteon.tv every Monday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm est

Use promo code "HOTZE" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.

The Dr. Hotze Report websites:

crtpac.com

www.hotzehwc.com

www.hotzevitamins.com

Keywords
dr steve hotzebrighteon tvthe dr hotze report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket