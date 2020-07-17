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Είμαστε σε πλάνη - Γέροντας Σάββας Λαυριώτης
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14 views • July 17, 2020
Προσωπικά, δεν συμφωνώ με όλα όσα λέει ο γέροντας Σάββας. Παρ' όλα αυτά, πρόκειται για μια ενδιαφέρουσα συνέντευξη. Δείτε την και ο καθένας ας βγάλει τα συμπεράσματά του.
(Απαντά σε ερωτήσεις σχετικά με: Προφητείες - Αγία Σοφία - Αναλαμπή Ορθοδοξίας - Οικουμενισμό - Έσχατα).
(Απαντά σε ερωτήσεις σχετικά με: Προφητείες - Αγία Σοφία - Αναλαμπή Ορθοδοξίας - Οικουμενισμό - Έσχατα).
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