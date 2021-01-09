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You're going to see more of this... | Trish Regan
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102 views • January 09, 2021
Political and economic commentator Trish Regan and Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo discuss the impact of a perceived 'anti-conservative' bias being exercised on social media, most notably against President Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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