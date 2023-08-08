Create New Account
History of Globalism with Dr. Lee Merritt
Patriots on Fire
92 Subscribers
181 views
Published Yesterday

https://danhappel.com/the-history-of-globalism/ https://danhappel.com/RedPillExpo
Globalism and environmentalism are inextricably linked to the belief that man can become God. To understand the history of globalism is to step back in time and explore the roots of paganism, totalitarianism, and a world controlled by an elite few that always claim to know what's best for mankind.


It's best we understand the real enemies of mankind and expose their Satanic roots.

Keywords
satanismglobalismred pill expodr lee merritt

