History of Globalism with Dr. Lee Merritt

https://danhappel.com/the-history-of-globalism/ https://danhappel.com/RedPillExpo
Globalism and environmentalism are inextricably linked to the belief that man can become God. To understand the history of globalism is to step back in time and explore the roots of paganism, totalitarianism, and a world controlled by an elite few that always claim to know what's best for mankind.
It's best we understand the real enemies of mankind and expose their Satanic roots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.