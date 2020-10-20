© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CLEANSING and falling in love with your body!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • October 20, 2020
For videos that have been banned or are difficult to find visit: https://aspaceoflove.com/
Join Heather and Mayla as they discuss the importance of cleansing your body, the benefits and some tips and tools from their own experiences. They share how to prepare your body for a cleanse, what foods to avoid and different types of cleanse programs available. Cleansing when done from a space of love and respect for your body can be incredibly beneficial.
They also discuss the journey of falling in love with your body and how to develop a relationship with it so that you open up communication to hear its needs.
Disclaimer: This video is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult with a licensed healthcare professional if in doubt.
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
Books:
"Clean" by Dr. Alejandro Junger
"Caffeine Blues" by Stephen Cherniske
"Sugar Blues" by William Dufty
"Cleanse to Heal" - Anthony William, the Medical Medium (Simplified 3:6:9 Cleanse)
"Liver Rescue" - Anthony William, the Medical Medium
Get off of coffee by switching gradually to cacao powder (On Amazon, Healthworks Organic Cacao).
Photos of water crystals - Dr. Emoto
David Avocado Wolfe (lots of great info.) https://www.davidwolfe.com/
Optimum Health Institute - http://www.optimumhealth.org/
Arise and Shine - https://www.ariseandshine.com/
To cleanse the colon use an enema bag or a Colema board (Heather recommends this board at: http://www.homecolonic.com/ - around $230)
30 Days to Finding True Love by Chuck Spezzano - Day 19 "Roles, Rules and Duties."
(Currently it can be found on Lesson 59 of the free eCourse at: givinggamefoundation.com)
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Join Heather and Mayla as they discuss the importance of cleansing your body, the benefits and some tips and tools from their own experiences. They share how to prepare your body for a cleanse, what foods to avoid and different types of cleanse programs available. Cleansing when done from a space of love and respect for your body can be incredibly beneficial.
They also discuss the journey of falling in love with your body and how to develop a relationship with it so that you open up communication to hear its needs.
Disclaimer: This video is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult with a licensed healthcare professional if in doubt.
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
Books:
"Clean" by Dr. Alejandro Junger
"Caffeine Blues" by Stephen Cherniske
"Sugar Blues" by William Dufty
"Cleanse to Heal" - Anthony William, the Medical Medium (Simplified 3:6:9 Cleanse)
"Liver Rescue" - Anthony William, the Medical Medium
Get off of coffee by switching gradually to cacao powder (On Amazon, Healthworks Organic Cacao).
Photos of water crystals - Dr. Emoto
David Avocado Wolfe (lots of great info.) https://www.davidwolfe.com/
Optimum Health Institute - http://www.optimumhealth.org/
Arise and Shine - https://www.ariseandshine.com/
To cleanse the colon use an enema bag or a Colema board (Heather recommends this board at: http://www.homecolonic.com/ - around $230)
30 Days to Finding True Love by Chuck Spezzano - Day 19 "Roles, Rules and Duties."
(Currently it can be found on Lesson 59 of the free eCourse at: givinggamefoundation.com)
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.