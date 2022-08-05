Could Nancy Pelosi Become Vice President Before End of 2022?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Tokyo today in the last leg of her tour of Asian nations. Before departing South Korea, the San Francisco Democrat visited the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula.

She was seen near the Joint Security Area visitor center where she posed for photographs with US soldiers stationed in South Korea. Following talks with South Korean leaders, Speaker Pelosi flew to Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo where she was welcomed by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

Meanwhile, communist China threw a temper tantrum today by firing rockets over Taiwan, some of them landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/4/22.





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