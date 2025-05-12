BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alix Mayer talks about The Measles
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
256 views • 23 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


And I'm going to start by talking about the measles, and just let you know that I really like talking about vaccines. The next slide is actually a cartoon about that, and this is a cartoon of my kidnapper tossing me out the window after hearing me talk about vaccines for five hours. This presentation is called This Measles, and This Measles starts in the 1950s and I have a little prop right here. This is a doll named Mary Bell from Madame Alexander. And Mary Bell, Mary Bell is the doll who gets well. Mary Bell comes with a crutch, and she gets well from being on crutches. She comes with casts, and she gets better from being in a cast. She has bandages, and she gets better from her cuts and scrapes, and she comes with stickers that are measles spots. And she gets better for the measles in the 1950s. The measles have changed.


These days, when Mary Bell was invented the deaths from, measles were one in 10,000 these days, there have been 1000 measles cases in the United States so far this year, and there have been three deaths. So that's one in 33 what is happening? Things have drastically changed, and parents of these children who contracted this measles in West Texas, even if the parents have been vaccinated for Measles or had measles in the past, they're getting measles from their children who get measles. That's unusual as well. So we've got the death rate, and this thing seems more serious. And then some children are getting really sick with this measles, like some of the doctors there are saying, these kids are on their death beds. And then they give a vitamin A, vitamin D, from cod liver oil and inhaled budesonide. It's a nebulized steroid, and that gets them better. ...


(full script at ) https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/alix-mayer-talks-about-the-measles


05/10/2025 - Alix Mayer, Chairman of the FreeNow Foundation (tps://freenowfoundation.org/), giving the opening talk for the Liberty Forum (https://liberty-forum.org/) evening with Del Bigtree.

healthnewstruthmeaslesalix mayerliberty forum
