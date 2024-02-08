Create New Account
The Moment Jordan Peterson Realizes How Bitcoin Revolutionizes Energy
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago

Here's the moment Jordan Peterson, interviewing saifedean ammous, realizes that bitcoin revolutionizes energy, and by mining using otherwise stranded or wasted energy, it creates a product of economic value from it. #energy #jordanpeterson #bitcoin

