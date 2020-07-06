My Call With The Jail Holding Ghislaine Maxwell

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Lots of people have been questioning the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is of course Jeffrey Epstein's fixer. As of this time, no mugshot has been released fueling speculation regarding the arrest.
In this call, the jails automated 24/7 inmate information line appears to confirm Maxwell is in Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, New Hampshire, despite Maxwell not appearing on the inmate search website.
Show Notes:
New Hampshire Department of Corrections (DOC) Inmate Locator
https://business.nh.gov/Inmate_locator/
'She knows too much': Epstein's victims' lawyer says Ghislaine Maxwell may kill herself or 'be silenced' to stop her spilling secrets on her high profile friends - as she spends her first nights in New Hampshire county jail
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8488471/New-Hampshire-county-jail-Ghislaine-Maxwell-is.html