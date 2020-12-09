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Scientists Found Proof of GOD in DNA Code - Human Genome Message Shows Evidence of Existence of God
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231 views • December 09, 2020
Engineering Made Easy - 28 Nov 2019
Scientists have found proof of God in the Code of DNA. But what did they found in the DNA code that made them believe in the existence of God. As you know that a computer program is a series of binary numbers i.e. ones and zeros. This sequence of 1s and 0s instructs the computer what to do. In the same way all the functions that are taking place inside the cell of the body are controlled by an incredibly complex and extremely long code written in the DNA which is placed inside the nucleus of all the cells of our body. But now the question arises, how this Complex code of DNA convinced scientists of the presence of God.
Scientists have found proof of God in the Code of DNA. But what did they found in the DNA code that made them believe in the existence of God. As you know that a computer program is a series of binary numbers i.e. ones and zeros. This sequence of 1s and 0s instructs the computer what to do. In the same way all the functions that are taking place inside the cell of the body are controlled by an incredibly complex and extremely long code written in the DNA which is placed inside the nucleus of all the cells of our body. But now the question arises, how this Complex code of DNA convinced scientists of the presence of God.
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