'She's done nothing': AOC facing primary challenge from Wall Street investor
Published 16 hours ago

On Tuesday's "National Report," Wall Street investor Marty Dolan explains why he is challenging "Squad" leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her New York congressional seat. Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.

Keywords
shes done nothingaoc facing primary challengewall street investor

