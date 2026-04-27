Avalanche vs. Kings | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | April 23, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on April 23, 2026, where Artturi Lehkonen capitalized short-handed for the Avalanche, and Adrian Kempe answered for the Kings.
00:00 1st Period
04:06 2nd Period
07:48 3rd Period