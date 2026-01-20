© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The mayor of Miami Beach sent police to the home of a U.S. citizen after she criticized Mayor Steven Meiner on Facebook over his pro Israel stance.
Officers told her that her words could “probably incite somebody to do something bad.”
Police were also heard saying they were “trying to get people not to agree with this statement.”
Mayor Steven Meiner is now flagging citizens’ social media posts, particularly when they involve Israel.
Source @RealWorldNews
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!