Prof Dolores Cahill: mRNA injections enhance the illness and the disease

Info that matters.



GGT





Citizens subjected to punitive restrictions on their liberties and movement for more than 12 months, are now being forced into mass, and what will soon be, mandatory vaccination programs to gain back their freedoms. Political leaders continue use the vacuous and dishonest slogan of “following the science” that many still believe, but are they leading us into another form of hell?



The Covid-19 vaccines are new vaccines and only provisionally approved. They are still in the trial phase which ends at earliest in 2023. Brilliant they may well be, and enormously enriching for their investors, but are our Government’s providing the facts for informed choice in vaccination? Are there other risks to their rushed vaccine rollouts, including to front line medical and essential service workers? And why are so many eminent scientists and influential community leaders in our countries being silenced by social and mainstream media?



The Victorian Government recently commissioned a paper entitled Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies. We are not hopeful but will attempt to discuss the paper with one of its authors in another episode.



In the meantime, to talk about mRNA vaccines and Antibody Dependent Enhancement is Professor Dolores Cahill, a renown expert in immunology and the study of immune systems.



Dr. Cahill is a Professor of University College Dublin and was Group Leader of the Max-Planck-Institute in Berlin, Germany from 1995 to 2003. She is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of companies and has international Patents with applications for improving the early diagnosis of diseases such as auto immune diseases & cancer.



Dr. Cahill has been an Expert in the EU for some 15 years in Future & Emerging technologies. Professor Cahill’s latest business ventures include the World Freedom Alliance, a worldwide platform of organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, holding worldwide officials to account under the law. The World Freedom Alliance offers transparent evidence-based solutions and encourages robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure fundamental freedoms for people of the world.



Asia Pacific Today. May 21, 2021



Prof Dolores Cahill: mRNA injections enhance the illness and the disease