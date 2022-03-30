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THE POWER THAT CORRUPTS
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11 views • March 30, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 9:1-57. Abimelech spoke to the people in Shechem. He said that he would be a better ruler than Gideon’s other sons. The people in Shechem were quite willing to have a king that was a son of Gideon. Abimelech was also their own relative. Abimelech spoke to his uncles first, and they told the people in Shechem. They agreed that Abimelech would be their king. They gave money to him. Then he could hire soldiers to help him. These soldiers could go and they could kill his brothers. They murdered the brothers on a stone, as if these were animals for a sacrifice.
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