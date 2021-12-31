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Homilia 5ª-feira da 29ª Semana do Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar (21.10.2021)
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20 views • December 31, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Rm 6,19-23
Agora libertados do pecado, sois como escravos de Deus.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 1,1-2. 3. 4.6 (R. Sl 39,5a)
É feliz quem a Deus se confia!
Evangelho: Lc 12,49-53
Não vim trazer a paz mas a divisão.
Agora libertados do pecado, sois como escravos de Deus.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 1,1-2. 3. 4.6 (R. Sl 39,5a)
É feliz quem a Deus se confia!
Evangelho: Lc 12,49-53
Não vim trazer a paz mas a divisão.
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