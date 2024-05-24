EDTA Metal Detox

Create New Account
Cahlen
EDTA binds to metals in the body and pulls them out through the urine. It is useful for alleviating heavy metal toxicity, clogged arteries and Covid injection poisoning.


https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZhkyQ6jP8f3Y/


---


