EDTA Metal Detox

EDTA binds to metals in the body and pulls them out through the urine. It is useful for alleviating heavy metal toxicity, clogged arteries and Covid injection poisoning.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZhkyQ6jP8f3Y/
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.