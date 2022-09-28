Only the NFSC Can Helps Fellow Fighters to Survive Upcoming Dark Times

https://gnews.org/post/p1q8a9535
In the grand live broadcast on Sept. 25, Miles Guo said that the world is facing great uncertainty and only the NFSC, New Federal State of China, could protect the safety of fellow fighters of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement
