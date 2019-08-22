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Big Pharma Terrified That Medical Marijuana Will Kill Their Deadly Opioid Business
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8 views • August 22, 2019
Major pharmaceutical companies are pulling out their check books to defeat marijuana legalization efforts around the country, and documents show that the industry is terrified about the prospects of medical marijuana eating into their opioid painkiller profits.
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