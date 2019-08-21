© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Proven Right Again! Mainstream Media Admits Fluoride Lowers IQ - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • August 21, 2019
Yet again, Infowars is proven to be Tomorrow's News Today. Or Next decade's news today, in this case. Neurological damage caused by fluoride is finally hitting the mainstream. Just like the Epstein story, the truth has been out for years and years, but has been hidden from the wider population by extreme media control by the NWO. Infowars and Alex Jones have been successfully breaking down the barriers, and only now are the biggest stories leaking into the public consciousness. The only question now is what will happen? Will humanity connect the dots and see the anti-human agenda at work, or are the people of America already too dumbed and numbed down to fight back?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.