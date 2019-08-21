Alex Jones Proven Right Again! Mainstream Media Admits Fluoride Lowers IQ - War Room Full Show

Yet again, Infowars is proven to be Tomorrow's News Today. Or Next decade's news today, in this case. Neurological damage caused by fluoride is finally hitting the mainstream. Just like the Epstein story, the truth has been out for years and years, but has been hidden from the wider population by extreme media control by the NWO. Infowars and Alex Jones have been successfully breaking down the barriers, and only now are the biggest stories leaking into the public consciousness. The only question now is what will happen? Will humanity connect the dots and see the anti-human agenda at work, or are the people of America already too dumbed and numbed down to fight back?