'Noahide Utopian' Part 12 (4/4): Adolf Hitler’s Last Battle [20.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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In Noahide Utopian part 12 (4/4), I finish off this section by revealing how the victorious allies of world war 2 of America, Britain, and Soviet Union, were all Freemasons and connected together. So not only were they surrounded by Jewish financiers as shown in the previous episode, and not only were these countries controlled by the Illuminati Rothschild bloodline, they were also all Freemasons.I end the video with one of Hitler's memorable speeches about the war.





Sources:

Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry: https://youtu.be/Y7G5CKX0je0





Lenin, Trotsky, and other Bolshevik leaders were Freemasons: https://m.masterandmargarita.eu/en/09context/vrijmetselarij.html





President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a Freemason: https://www.freemason.com/franklin-d-roosevelt-freemason/





Prime Minister Winston Churchill was a Freemason: https://www.freemason.com/winston-churchill/

He was also a Druid: https://historicengland.org.uk/services-skills/education/educational-images/ancient-order-of-druids-at-blenheim-4175





The Role of Freemasonry in the Jewish/Communist Conspiracy: https://www.deathofcommunism.com/potsdam-jewish-communist-world-dictatorship/





Documenting Nazi Library Plunder in occupied Belgium: https://www.errproject.org/looted_libraries_be.php





Original video with Hitler’s speech: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Txb7DlRziZMq/





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