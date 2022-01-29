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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - "Vaccines DO NOT prevent infections but DO cause diseases."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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225 views • January 29, 2022
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life/ presents
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Topic: Vaccines DO NOT prevent infections but DO cause diseases.

www.drtenpenny.com


BIO:
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions both nationally and internationally. Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including best seller, 'Saying No To Vaccines'. Her articles for magazines have been published in over 10 languages around the world. From 1986 to 1998, she was a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio. Dr. Tenpenny’s corporate experience includes serving as the Medical Director at Sanoviv Medical Center, a 40-bed hospital located in Rosarita, Mexico in 2008 and Chief Medical Consultant for Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 Company with 60,000 employees in 48 countries, from 2012 to 2014. Currently, she attends to patients three days per week at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Saturday July 10, 2021
Time: 11am-1pm EST
Followed by a BONUS Q&A

20 MECHANISMS OF INJURY: TRAINING
With Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
What you get with your registration:
1. eBook,20 MOI of Injury + More (with all references)
2. 2-page reference document, to print, laminate, share
3. 2-hours + of LIVE training
4. Optional-recording of training
5. Optional – transcription of the live training
Register:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/event-details/20-mechanisms-of-injury-live-webinar-training-with-dr-tenpenny

Interview Council
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
Podcast: Mindful Empowerment
https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
corruptionfear mongeringcommunitywellnessnutraceuticalsnatural immunitypolisticssovereighntygod-courage
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