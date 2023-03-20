MUSLIM OBAMA THE ANTI-CHRIST?

MUSLIM (GAY) OBAMA IS AN ANTICHRIST. IS HE THE ANTI-CHRIST? TIME WILL TELL BUT I CAN TELL YOU THIS. HE WAS PROBABLY CREATED IN A TEST TUBE. WE MUST ASK OURSELVES WGO IS BARAK (BARRY SATORO) OBAM'S PERSONAL RECORDS STILL SEALED BY OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT? ACCORDING TO (SUICIDED JOAN RIVERS) MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN. EXPOSING THIS IS WHAT GOT JOAN RIVERS MURDERED. I BELIEVE BARAK IS RUNNING JOE BIDEN'S PRESIDENCY FROM BEHIND THE SCENES. ONE THING IS FOR SURE! BARAK AKA BRRY IS NO CHRISTIAN AND IN WEARING A DEVIL OUTFIT IN THE VIDEO PHOTO, HE'S TRULY A WICKED MAN. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.