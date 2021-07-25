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BOOM - FDA KNEW MONTHS AHEAD THAT THESE SHOTS WOULD INJURE OR KILL YOU - INJURED CANADIANS SPEAK OUT
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60 views • July 25, 2021
The very fact that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) knew 2 months ahead what these shots would do do you is criminal in itself but to keep these going amid tens of thousands of deaths is GENOCIDE and punishable by the DEATH PENALTY.
Listen to these Canadians describe how the Covid Jab has affected their lives.
If you continue to say that you feel fine after the jab and that this is just a "Conspiracy Theory", doctors and scientists around the world are saying to you ...."after your 1st shot, give it anywhere from 4-14 months for the full effect of this poison to take hold".
They are confident you'll be singing a different tune just like these Canadians are telling you in this video.
Listen to these Canadians describe how the Covid Jab has affected their lives.
If you continue to say that you feel fine after the jab and that this is just a "Conspiracy Theory", doctors and scientists around the world are saying to you ...."after your 1st shot, give it anywhere from 4-14 months for the full effect of this poison to take hold".
They are confident you'll be singing a different tune just like these Canadians are telling you in this video.
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