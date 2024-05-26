50+ days Factorio play time [part 6]

factorio.com
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:05 - Atomic Artillary
4:20 - Physical projectile damage 6
7:03 - Refined flammables 4
9:06 - Stronger explosives 4
12:27 - Napalm
14:24 - High-explosive cannon shells
16:02 - Fertilization 2
18:43 - Nutrient extraction
21:05 - Gelatine
22:17 - Logistics 3
24:07 - Fast miniloader
25:29 - Expedited miniloader
26:21 - Improved machine longevity
27:12 - Advanced Electric Locomotives
28:13 - Electric plasma furnace
29:09 - Catalytic chemical plant
32:22 - Mining productivity 3
33:27 - Thermobaric weaponry
35:56 - Trees growing 2
38:20 - Iron recycling
39:55 - Reverse factory 1
41:43 - Weapon shooting speed 4
44:53 - Physical projectile damage 7
51:27 - Refined flammables 5
53:28 - Stronger explosives 5
