Anna Perez: Is America Suffering from an Identity Crisis?
Is America Suffering from an Identity Crisis? Don’t let them Destroy Who we Are! These days, it seems there’s not a single major foreign conflict that the United States DOESN’T have a hand in. To make matters worse, our politicians spend countless hours debating over who’s side we should take in said conflicts, and how much money we should give to every other country except our own. It begs the question … Have we forgotten we’re a sovereign nation?

