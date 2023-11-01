Anna Perez: Is America Suffering from an Identity Crisis?

Is America Suffering from an Identity Crisis? Don’t let them Destroy Who we Are! These days, it seems there’s not a single major foreign conflict that the United States DOESN’T have a hand in. To make matters worse, our politicians spend countless hours debating over who’s side we should take in said conflicts, and how much money we should give to every other country except our own. It begs the question … Have we forgotten we’re a sovereign nation?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.