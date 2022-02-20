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Globalist Leadership Gone Mad. English after 3,10
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50 views • February 20, 2022
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https://rumble.com/vva1vf-globalist-leadership-gone-mad-tyrants-hunt-down-freedom-crusaders-with-soni.html
2. Tens of thousands took to the streets of Paris today to show their disdain for Emmanuel Macron and the WEF agenda. They cant stop us.
https://www.brighteon.com/ad9ff77f-07ae-49bd-880f-cc672ec45634
3. Dr. Pierre Kory Exposes the Ivermectin Scandal. The Godfather of ivermectin. You can order it from me.
https://www.brighteon.com/f3ac3ac4-ec39-4fa5-976a-339b8e73b144
4. We Will Not Comply: Rockin Great Music: Fight The Plandemic: Revolution. Music is a powerful weapon.
https://www.brighteon.com/217557b6-2bad-4ac1-b0d9-83a84b5c16a0
5. Dr. Ben Marble They Have Already Dosed Half the Planet with Slow Acting Lethal Injections. What will happen the next 5 years ?
https://www.brighteon.com/0f351073-c605-4144-be45-e6f866b9a2c2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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