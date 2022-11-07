Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE REAL ANTI-SEMITISM!!! WHY I STAND WITH KANYE WEST AND KYRIE IRVING AND WHY YOU SHOULD TOO!!! SHARE VIDEO! US GOVERNMENT TURNS A BLINDS EYE TO NAZI SCIENTISTS!!
58 views
channel image
TheAmericanPatriot1776
Published 21 days ago |

https://www.history.com/news/what-was-operation-paperclip

https://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/history/vonbraun/bio.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmCyiPD9-AQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Or9pYKMKgr0

https://themillenniumreport.com/2020/06/organizations-funded-by-george-soros-and-his-open-society-foundations/

https://yournews.com/2022/03/03/2308323/soros-helped-known-actor-comedian-volodymyr-zelensky-become-president-of-ukraine/

https://thecatholictruth.org/planned-parenthood-hitler-eugenics/

https://tfpstudentaction.org/blog/margaret-sanger-quotes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHqeX9gN6NQ

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ibm-holocaust_b_1301691

https://heavy.com/news/2019/09/bill-gates-parents-mary-maxwell-sr/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrFvKmUV88U

https://nationalfile.com/fauci-photographed-with-soros-and-bill-gates-father-who-was-head-of-planned-parenthood/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBFEyN0sAqQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryweuBVJMEA&t=6s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jyT1rnW9fA

https://nypost.com/2022/03/26/hunter-biden-played-role-in-funding-us-bio-labs-contractor-in-ukraine-e-mails/


Keywords
kanye westabortionplanned parent hoodwargeorge sorosrightukraineww2agenda 2030roe vs wadeanti-semitismelon musknuclear warvaccine damagekyrie irvingcovid 19kleft

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket