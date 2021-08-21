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Melbourne Protest 21 August 2021
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262 views • August 21, 2021
This was a huge event given that we were in a lockdown and the Police in a very aggressive mood. This two minute video shows the great size of the crowd, people of all walks of life who have had enough and are awake. The numbers of awake people united with the courage to risk physical discomfort and even arrest and injury are increasing with each protest. Feel free to share this resistance video everywhere with no concern for copyright.
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