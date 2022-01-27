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Why are Most People Cowards? Obedience and the Rise of Authoritarianism [26.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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80 views • January 27, 2022
What is FEAR?
Fear is an intensely unpleasant emotion in response to perceiving or recognizing a danger or threat. Fear causes physiological changes that may produce behavioral reactions such as mounting an aggressive response or fleeing the threat. Fear in human beings may occur in response to a certain stimulus occurring in the present, or in anticipation or expectation of a future threat perceived as a risk to oneself.

Fear is one of the seven universal emotions experienced by everyone around the world. Fear arises with the threat of harm, either physical, emotional, or psychological, real or imagined. While traditionally considered a “negative” emotion, fear actually serves an important role in keeping us safe as it mobilizes us to cope with potential danger.

Fear is the word we use to describe our emotional reaction to something that seems dangerous. But the word "fear" is used in another way, too: to name something a person often feels afraid of. People fear things or situations that make them feel unsafe or unsure

Why is fear so powerful?
Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline are released. Your blood pressure and heart rate increase. You start breathing faster. Even your blood flow changes — blood actually flows away from your heart and into your limbs, making it easier for you to start throwing punches, or run for your life

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+FEAR&;t=h_&ia=web

Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2022/

13,690 viewsJan 26, 2022
Academy of Ideas
1.31M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zOJLGpfnX34
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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