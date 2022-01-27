© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are Most People Cowards? Obedience and the Rise of Authoritarianism [26.01.2022]
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • January 27, 2022
What is FEAR?
Fear is an intensely unpleasant emotion in response to perceiving or recognizing a danger or threat. Fear causes physiological changes that may produce behavioral reactions such as mounting an aggressive response or fleeing the threat. Fear in human beings may occur in response to a certain stimulus occurring in the present, or in anticipation or expectation of a future threat perceived as a risk to oneself.
Fear is one of the seven universal emotions experienced by everyone around the world. Fear arises with the threat of harm, either physical, emotional, or psychological, real or imagined. While traditionally considered a “negative” emotion, fear actually serves an important role in keeping us safe as it mobilizes us to cope with potential danger.
Fear is the word we use to describe our emotional reaction to something that seems dangerous. But the word "fear" is used in another way, too: to name something a person often feels afraid of. People fear things or situations that make them feel unsafe or unsure
Why is fear so powerful?
Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline are released. Your blood pressure and heart rate increase. You start breathing faster. Even your blood flow changes — blood actually flows away from your heart and into your limbs, making it easier for you to start throwing punches, or run for your life
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+FEAR&;t=h_&ia=web
Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2022/
13,690 viewsJan 26, 2022
Academy of Ideas
1.31M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zOJLGpfnX34
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
https://rumble.com/c/academyofideas
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Fear is an intensely unpleasant emotion in response to perceiving or recognizing a danger or threat. Fear causes physiological changes that may produce behavioral reactions such as mounting an aggressive response or fleeing the threat. Fear in human beings may occur in response to a certain stimulus occurring in the present, or in anticipation or expectation of a future threat perceived as a risk to oneself.
Fear is one of the seven universal emotions experienced by everyone around the world. Fear arises with the threat of harm, either physical, emotional, or psychological, real or imagined. While traditionally considered a “negative” emotion, fear actually serves an important role in keeping us safe as it mobilizes us to cope with potential danger.
Fear is the word we use to describe our emotional reaction to something that seems dangerous. But the word "fear" is used in another way, too: to name something a person often feels afraid of. People fear things or situations that make them feel unsafe or unsure
Why is fear so powerful?
Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline are released. Your blood pressure and heart rate increase. You start breathing faster. Even your blood flow changes — blood actually flows away from your heart and into your limbs, making it easier for you to start throwing punches, or run for your life
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+FEAR&;t=h_&ia=web
Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2022/
13,690 viewsJan 26, 2022
Academy of Ideas
1.31M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zOJLGpfnX34
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
https://rumble.com/c/academyofideas
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.