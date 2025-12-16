1952 Flying Saucers Over Washington and The Greada Treaty

The UFO’s observed in Washington in 1952 were from the greys.

The Treaty, (the Greada Treaty) finally signed in 1954 between America and the greys was resisted at first. Contact between the greys and USA started much earlier, but the USA was reluctant to allow the greys on US soil.





So, the greys threatened to show the world that they were present on Earth and the people of the world were powerless to resist them.





They staged the flights over the capitol building in 1952.

Fortunately for the American authorities this event was largely ignored by the American people and did not cause the scandal that was feared.





Eventually, however President Eisenhower met with the greys and agreed to their demands.





But the flyover in 1952 was a threat to the American government by the greys.





