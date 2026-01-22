⚡️Trump's comments on his meeting with the Ukrainian Green goblin

⚡️Trump has made comments about his meeting with the Ukrainian Green goblin (Zelensky), he said the meeting was “very good” and noted “it’s an ongoing process,” but he asserted that “the war has to end,” adding that his team will also be meeting with Putin in Moscow

Adding:

US Supreme leader warns Europe against dumping US treasury bonds.

Earlier today, Trump also told Fox Business Network that he would go ahead with “big retaliation” against European countries if they dumped their holdings of US treasury bonds to pressure Washington to drop its territorial ambitions on Greenland.

“If that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards,”





