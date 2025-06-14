Iranian Missiles Hit Heart Of Israel In Retaliatory Strikes

Iran launched a large-scale missile attack targeting the heart of Israel late on June 13, in response to the early morning strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that dozens of targets across Israel were hit in “Operation True Promise 3.”

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps… has executed its decisive and precise response against tens of targets, military centers and air bases of the usurping Zionist regime in the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said that less than 100 ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at Israel in the two barrages.

Most of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses or fell short before reaching the country, according to the spokesman.

“There are a limited number of impacts on buildings, some were caused by interception fragments,” he said.

The U.S. assisted Israel in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles, the Axios news website reported, citing an Israeli official.

Videos posted to social networks showed multiple impacts in the heart of the central city of Israel, with at least one close to the HaKirya, the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The impacts resulted in extensive damage to several buildings.

Some 35 people were wounded in Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, which said that one of the casualties, a woman, was listed in critical condition, while four other people were moderately hurt.

Amid the attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel initiated a war and said it will not be allowed to do “hit and run” attacks without grave consequences.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) will not remain unscathed from the consequences of its crime. The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured,” Khamenei said.

Responding, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran “crossed red lines after it dared to fire missiles at civilian population concentrations in Israel.”

“We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated even more in a video message to the Iranian people, calling on them to “stand up and let your voices be heard.

“More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker,” the primer said.

The early morning Israeli strikes, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion,” targeted several nuclear sites, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, in addition to multiple missile bases and most air defenses in western and central Iran. Some 20 senior military commanders and six scientists were also assassinated.

The opening strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force and sleeper cells deployed inside Iran by the Mossad spy agency.

Later in the day, additional strikes hit more facilities related to the Iranian nuclear program, including the Fordow enrichment plant, in addition to several ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems and two air bases in Tabriz and Hamadan.

Iran state media reported that eight aerial targets, including at least two fighter jets, were shot down over the country. However, this was denied by the IDF.

“Fake Iranian media,” said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman. “This news being spread by Iranian media is completely baseless.”

All in all, the confrontation between Israel and Iran appears to be just starting. The Israeli strikes were likely the first phase of a much larger operation, possibly with the ultimate aim of overthrowing the Iranian regime. The retaliatory missile attack was also very likely just the first of many to come.

Sources : South Front & Various Telegram Channels

