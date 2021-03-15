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National Day of Prayer & Biblical decode
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41 views • March 15, 2021
🎺 Amazing biblical find!
My last year video mirrors this one!
Truly Biblical decode: Jerusalem stone & Dead sea scrolls
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0AAZY4Nihklv/
😇 Mark Taylor post about Dead Sea scroll fragments being found in Israel that synchronizes with my video above
https://gab.com/patton6966/posts/105900095728418126
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish
treachery
🌼We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of love & light
☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RwbaPYFThSLh/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoX96rMSnxqaX4Y8fJJ_EA
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Listen at Blondie's Broadcast Podcast:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972/8110383
links to most podcast apps
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
🐇 " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
WWG1WGA
#Republic1776
#GreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#LoveandLight
Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
My last year video mirrors this one!
Truly Biblical decode: Jerusalem stone & Dead sea scrolls
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0AAZY4Nihklv/
😇 Mark Taylor post about Dead Sea scroll fragments being found in Israel that synchronizes with my video above
https://gab.com/patton6966/posts/105900095728418126
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish
treachery
🌼We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of love & light
☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RwbaPYFThSLh/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoX96rMSnxqaX4Y8fJJ_EA
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Listen at Blondie's Broadcast Podcast:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972/8110383
links to most podcast apps
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
🐇 " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
WWG1WGA
#Republic1776
#GreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#LoveandLight
Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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