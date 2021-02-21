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Draco underground bases
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4653 views • February 21, 2021
The war against the Draco controllers, is part of the war against the Cabal. Thomas explains what is happening with the bases, most people hear noises coming from underneath cities and mountains. This could likely be the reason.
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