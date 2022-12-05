Elon Musk's Twitter File Dump Proves the FBI Committed Treason Again!

The FBI is so corrupt, it is hard to put into words. States must not allow a corrupt FBI to function in their territory anymore.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Bannons War Room - FBI "Preordered" Censorship For The Hunter Biden Laptop During Weekly Trips To Silicon Valley https://rumble.com/v1ynwa0-fbi-preordered-censorship-for-the-hunter-biden-laptop-during-weekly-trips-t.html

2. Fox News - Tucker Carlson: Zuckerberg reveals what FBI told Facebook ahead of Hunter Biden laptop story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OGodujfD04&t=2s

3. Bannons War Room- Mayor Giuliani's Ready To Advise On The Hunter Biden Laptop And Lock Up All The Treasonous Culprits https://rumble.com/v1ynxvi-mayor-giulianis-ready-to-advise-on-the-hunter-biden-laptop-and-lock-up-all-.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com