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World Freedom Alliance: Stockholm | Global Voices of Courage | Full Documentary, November 2020
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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38 views • November 17, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films.

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
https://oraclefilms.com

Original title: World Freedom Alliance: Stockholm

by Oracle Films
November 17, 2020

Consider donating to help them keep producing content for the World Freedom Alliance: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms

This Feature-Length documentary surrounds the establishment of the World Freedom Alliance (WFA) in Stockholm, Sweden, in November 2020.

The World Freedom Alliance will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics while holding worldwide officials to account under the law. We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.

Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide. We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.

President of the WFA - Prof Dolores Cahill, a professor in Molecular Biology and Immunology.

Vice President of the WFA - Heiko Schöning, M.D, a founding member of ACU2020.org

Chairman of the WFA - Maneka Helleberg, Chairman of People's Court and Member of New Earth.

Legal Advisor for the WFA - Martin Byrne, Barrister at Law practising in the Superior Courts, Dublin.

Treasurer of WFA - Mads Palsvig, Chairman of Political Party JFK21, a former investment banker.

General Secretary for the WFA - Fiona Hine, Political Activist and Events Manager, Founder of CoviLeaks.

Oracle Films stands with the WFA as the official video production team for the alliance - https://oraclefilms.com

Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
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plandemicgreat resetworld freedom alliance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy