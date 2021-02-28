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Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin 1/11/2021
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133 views • February 28, 2021
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines Jan. 11, 2021
by
Dr. David E. Martin


In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), the court held that the context for their opinion rested on the following principle: “This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that 'persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state…”

The Moderna and Pfizer “alleged vaccine” trials have explicitly acknowledged that their gene therapy technology has no impact on viral infection or transmission whatsoever and merely conveys to the recipient the capacity to produce an S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence. Therefore, the basis for the Massachusetts statute and the Supreme Court’s determination is moot in this case.

David interviewed in the film "Planet Lockdown (https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/9563)".
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vaccinelawtherapydavidlegalitymartingene1905lockdowncovidmrnajacobson
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