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British Oncologist Raises Alarm on Cancer & Jab! The World Reacts to the Death of Henry Nowak 6/7/26
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World News Report: Well, the cat's out of the bag. Senator Ron Johnson held a Senate hearing where Britain's Dr. Angus Dalgleish testified at 'Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications. Next, it was a brutal and heartwrenching scene... bodycam footage has been released of the young 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who died handcuffed by police while his perpetrator went free. Brits take to the streets, JD Vance weighs in, as the world reacts to two-tiered policing. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/british-oncologist-raises-alarm-on-cancer-jab/

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