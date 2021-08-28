CCP’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Democracy in U.S. Is of the Money, Superficial, and Just a Vote Every Four Years

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08/20/2021 Hua Chunying, the shameless spokesperson of the CCP’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the democracy in China is of the people, substantial and a whole-process one; but the democracy in the US is of the money, superficial, and just a vote every four years.