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False Prophets Exposed! We Are Still Here.
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49 views • November 26, 2020
Many false prophets on YouTube are saying that September 23 2017 the sign of Revelation 12 will appear in the sky and that the rapture, the Great Tribulation or the end of the world could happen.
Once more the 23rd of September has become an important date for many who are speculating about the end times. There are already many videos saying that September 23rd of 2017 there will be a sign in the heavens as mentioned in Revelation 12, by combining the constellations of Virgo and Leo plus three planets that will be close that day.
In this video we expose some of the tactics and motivations behind all these speculations, and we call people once again into a sincere discipleship in obedience to the teachings of Jesus.
Once more the 23rd of September has become an important date for many who are speculating about the end times. There are already many videos saying that September 23rd of 2017 there will be a sign in the heavens as mentioned in Revelation 12, by combining the constellations of Virgo and Leo plus three planets that will be close that day.
In this video we expose some of the tactics and motivations behind all these speculations, and we call people once again into a sincere discipleship in obedience to the teachings of Jesus.
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