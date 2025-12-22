BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A New Front Opens: Russian Advance In Sumy Threatens Ukrainian Defense Strategy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 2 days ago

A New Front Opens: Russian Advance In Sumy Threatens Ukrainian Defense Strategy

The Russian army suddenly achieved tactical success in Ukraine’s Sumy region. The 34th Brigade of the Sever military group captured the village of Vysokoye with virtually no resistance. The Ukrainian units in the area had extremely low discipline. There was no security or defense of positions. Russian reconnaissance drones regularly observed Ukrainian soldiers and local residents drinking alcohol together. Once the Russian offensive began, Ukrainian troops abandoned their positions without fighting.

Unexpectedly, a minor tactical crisis is at risk of escalating into a major operational one. The Ukrainian defenses in this sector may begin to collapse like dominoes. Earlier, the Ukrainian command used the opportunity that this section of the front was calm to withdraw all reserves from there.

In the Ukrainian army, assault regiments perform the function of ‘fire brigades’. They are deployed to areas where the Russian army has broken through, as has happened in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole. The Ukrainian command will not withdraw them from these areas. Therefore, an increase in the pace of the Russian offensive in the Sumy region can be expected.

Volchansk, which was previously captured, has become an important logistics hub for the Russian army. The offensive from the city is advancing in two directions: southeast and southwest. On December 21, there was heavy fighting reported in the western part of Volchanskiye Khutora.

The following day, the village of Vilcha, southwest of Volchansk, was cleared. Thus, Russian troops have now reached operational space.

According to reports from December 22, fighting for the town of Konstantinovka on the Slavyansk section of the front has significantly intensified. The Russian army is putting pressure on several fronts. Tactical successes have been noted to the west and east of the Kleban-Byk reservoir. Additionally, Russian units have advanced on the southeastern part of the city.

The elimination of isolated pockets of Ukrainian resistance in Mirnograd is coming to an end. Once the city is cleared, a large group of Russian troops will be able to advance further west. This is why, on December 21, two additional Ukrainian brigades were transferred to the Pokrovsk area: the 35th Marine Brigade and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade.

Heavy fighting continues in Gulyaipole. The Russian Vostok group of forces has captured nearly all of the eastern part of the city. Further north, in areas where the Ukrainian defense line has been breached, there are heavy counterattacks underway.

A third crisis point has been added to the existing ones in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole, this one in the Sumy region. The question remains: Where will the Ukrainian command get the reserves to stop the Russian army’s breakthrough?

https://southfront.press/new-russian-advance-in-sumy/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy