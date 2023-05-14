Create New Account
The dominant illusion of our age: the computational theory of the mind.
Karine Savard
Published a day ago

Contemporary scientists suffer from scientific amnesia, I invented this diagnosis for the arrogant neuroscientists who have proven themselves useless in our lives. 😂🤣😂

So let's study what they want to keep hidden from us 😉 Psi phenomena provide examples of human behavioral capacities that seem impossible to account for in physical principles (including all the new neuro-imaging technologies that failed to explain these away). Hypnosis, dual personality, para-psychological, mythopoetic functions, near death experiences, out of the body experiences, telepathy and other mystical experiences (Jeanne d'Arc!) are all proof of supraliminal and subliminal consciousness. Large parts of human mental life cannot be reduced to explicit rules and therefore cannot be formalized for production by a computer program. 

Imagine the horror of an Artificial Intelligence operated judge!! There is no computational solution for a human problem.

God does not compete with A.I.

