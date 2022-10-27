True Identity Of The Woman In Revelation 17-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM

The
overwhelming majority of Bible teachers in our day, the age of the
Laodicean Church, want to accomplish two things in what they attempt to
teach you. First, they need to discredit and cast doubt upon the King
James Holy Bible, that is always Job #1, as they say. Second, they need
to protect the Roman harlot who is at this very moment transforming
herself into the One World Religion of Chrislam. I was sent a link to a
video today showing a 'bible study' with two very well-known pastors,
and will be playing selected segments from their unbelievably bad
exegesis. But be warned, it's likely going to make you mad, and I
honestly hope it does. The time is far too short to be playing games. On
this episode of Rightly Dividing, our main topic tonight is the
identify of the woman in Revelation 17, and the precise location of Babylon as seen in Revelation 18,
but we will be doing a whole lot more than that. As we have shown you
on many previous Bible studies and Podcasts, the Roman harlot under the
leadership of Pope Francis, is right now launching their great
ecumenical movement made possible by deceivers like Billy Graham,
Kenneth Copeland and countless others including the Laodicean Bible
teachers who are right now covering for Rome. The One World Religion of
Chrislam is ascending from the pit, and Mother Rome is collecting all
her filthy, little children for an unholy end times revival. On this
episode of Rightly Dividing, we diving deep into the center of absolute
truth, and coming up with precious pearls of information that will wake
you up, get you on fire, and super-charge your Bible knowledge
