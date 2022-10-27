Create New Account
True Identity Of The Woman In Revelation 17-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM
The overwhelming majority of Bible teachers in our day, the age of the Laodicean Church, want to accomplish two things in what they attempt to teach you. First, they need to discredit and cast doubt upon the King James Holy Bible, that is always Job #1, as they say. Second, they need to protect the Roman harlot who is at this very moment transforming herself into the One World Religion of Chrislam. I was sent a link to a video today showing a 'bible study' with two very well-known pastors, and will be playing selected segments from their unbelievably bad exegesis. But be warned, it's likely going to make you mad, and I honestly hope it does. The time is far too short to be playing games. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, our main topic tonight is the identify of the woman in Revelation 17, and the precise location of Babylon as seen in Revelation 18, but we will be doing a whole lot more than that. As we have shown you on many previous Bible studies and Podcasts, the Roman harlot under the leadership of Pope Francis, is right now launching their great ecumenical movement made possible by deceivers like Billy Graham, Kenneth Copeland and countless others including the Laodicean Bible teachers who are right now covering for Rome. The One World Religion of Chrislam is ascending from the pit, and Mother Rome is collecting all her filthy, little children for an unholy end times revival. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we diving deep into the center of absolute truth, and coming up with precious pearls of information that will wake you up, get you on fire, and super-charge your Bible knowledge

