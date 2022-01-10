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THE KENTUCKY TWISTERS [He Who Controls The Weather Controls The World]
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134 views • January 10, 2022
THE KENTUCKY TWISTERS [He Who Controls The Weather Controls The World]
[Geoengineering & Weaponized Weather
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
Hurricane and tornado control device US Patent: 20030085296 A1
May 8, 2003_US20030085296A1
https://zerogeoengineering.com/2017/hurricane-tornado-control-device/
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 11, 2021, #331
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-11-2021-331/
December tornadoes have just decimated 6 states and more may be on the way. What component of the weather cataclysm equation is being omitted from virtually all corporate media coverage? Climate intervention operations are wreaking havoc all over the world
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/tornado-control/
METEOTRON JET ENGINES CREATE CLOUDS AND TORNADOES
June 17, 1961 - 1969 Cloud-Seeding
HARNESSING ARTIFICIAL TORNADOES AS AN ENERGY SOURCE
October 1, 2005 Geoengineering
STEERING CYCLONES WITH THE THUNDERSTORM SOLAR POWERED SATELLITE, BERNARD EASTLUND
April 21, 2008
_____________________
THE KENTUCKY TWISTERS-WEATHER CONTROL-HE WHO CONTROLS THE WEATHER CONTROLS THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/amOe55YoiCVN/
NEXRAD WEATHER CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Tuwsx8YROjr/
He Who Controls The Weather Controls The World
https://ugetube.com/watch/it-is-finished-presents-he-who-controls-the-weather-controls-the-world-part-one_QuluMhFuojhmPi7.html
9 tornadoes hit Kentucky New Year's Day, including an EF2 in Hopkinsville Louisville Courier Journal
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2022/01/03/new-years-day-tornadoes-9-twisters-hit-kentucky/9076278002/
The new year was met with severe weather throughout southern and central Kentucky as at least nine tornadoes, ranging from EF0 to EF2, touched down in the state.
The affected areas include parts of the state already reeling from even more powerful twisters two weeks before Christmas that killed a record-breaking 77 people.
The strongest of the tornadoes Saturday hit Hopkinsville shortly after 9 a.m. and reached a peak wind speed of 115 mph. The EF2 twister was on the ground for 1.1 miles and had a maximum width of 125 yards, Paducah National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Smith said.
It was on the ground for one minute, causing major roof damage to one city church, removing the canopy at a gas station and uprooting several trees.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who toured storm-damaged Christian County on Monday morning, said there were no fatalities from the Hopkinsville storm.
Smith also confirmed an EF1 tornado with a peak wind speed of 90 mph hit south of Allensville, Kentucky, and stayed on the ground for more than five miles.
The seven other tornadoes were confirmed by the Louisville National Weather Service office. Some hit the same areas leveled by the horrific tornado that tore through the commonwealth Dec. 10-11, though the latest storms were not nearly as severe, meteorologist Ron Steve said.
[Geoengineering & Weaponized Weather
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
Hurricane and tornado control device US Patent: 20030085296 A1
May 8, 2003_US20030085296A1
https://zerogeoengineering.com/2017/hurricane-tornado-control-device/
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 11, 2021, #331
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-11-2021-331/
December tornadoes have just decimated 6 states and more may be on the way. What component of the weather cataclysm equation is being omitted from virtually all corporate media coverage? Climate intervention operations are wreaking havoc all over the world
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/tornado-control/
METEOTRON JET ENGINES CREATE CLOUDS AND TORNADOES
June 17, 1961 - 1969 Cloud-Seeding
HARNESSING ARTIFICIAL TORNADOES AS AN ENERGY SOURCE
October 1, 2005 Geoengineering
STEERING CYCLONES WITH THE THUNDERSTORM SOLAR POWERED SATELLITE, BERNARD EASTLUND
April 21, 2008
_____________________
THE KENTUCKY TWISTERS-WEATHER CONTROL-HE WHO CONTROLS THE WEATHER CONTROLS THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/amOe55YoiCVN/
NEXRAD WEATHER CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Tuwsx8YROjr/
He Who Controls The Weather Controls The World
https://ugetube.com/watch/it-is-finished-presents-he-who-controls-the-weather-controls-the-world-part-one_QuluMhFuojhmPi7.html
9 tornadoes hit Kentucky New Year's Day, including an EF2 in Hopkinsville Louisville Courier Journal
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2022/01/03/new-years-day-tornadoes-9-twisters-hit-kentucky/9076278002/
The new year was met with severe weather throughout southern and central Kentucky as at least nine tornadoes, ranging from EF0 to EF2, touched down in the state.
The affected areas include parts of the state already reeling from even more powerful twisters two weeks before Christmas that killed a record-breaking 77 people.
The strongest of the tornadoes Saturday hit Hopkinsville shortly after 9 a.m. and reached a peak wind speed of 115 mph. The EF2 twister was on the ground for 1.1 miles and had a maximum width of 125 yards, Paducah National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Smith said.
It was on the ground for one minute, causing major roof damage to one city church, removing the canopy at a gas station and uprooting several trees.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who toured storm-damaged Christian County on Monday morning, said there were no fatalities from the Hopkinsville storm.
Smith also confirmed an EF1 tornado with a peak wind speed of 90 mph hit south of Allensville, Kentucky, and stayed on the ground for more than five miles.
The seven other tornadoes were confirmed by the Louisville National Weather Service office. Some hit the same areas leveled by the horrific tornado that tore through the commonwealth Dec. 10-11, though the latest storms were not nearly as severe, meteorologist Ron Steve said.
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