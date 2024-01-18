Create New Account
Sean Strickland SHREDS Activist Reporter -- UFC + the Fight Against Woke
channel image
Recharge Freedom
325 Subscribers
71 views
Published a day ago

An activist Canadian reporter question Sean Strickland, UFC champ, about gays, Trans, and Bud Light and Sean laid into him. Allow him, and his willingness to speak openly about such issues to give you the courage to do the same and to stand up to the woke. #seanstrickland #woke #canada

Keywords
couragejustin trudeaucanadawokegayufctransspeak outculture warbank accountsfrozen bank accountsmendesbud lightsean strickland

