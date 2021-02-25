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Woke ‘rubbish’ once again coming out of California
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230 views • February 25, 2021
Sky News host Paul Murray says in the “news that exists in woke-land right now” Californian businesses will face fines for gendered toy displays.
The Californian legislature will introduce a bill which prohibits brick-and-mortar stores from displaying children’s products and clothing in a gendered way, with those caught breaking the rule facing a fine of $1000.
“What rubbish,” Mr Murray said.
The Californian legislature will introduce a bill which prohibits brick-and-mortar stores from displaying children’s products and clothing in a gendered way, with those caught breaking the rule facing a fine of $1000.
“What rubbish,” Mr Murray said.
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