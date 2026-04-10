Government Paid for Breast Implants For Child Murderer

Sean Morgan details a case that has ignited a national firestorm over Canada's transgender prison policies—and the voices that are being silenced in the process.





Adam Laboucan was convicted in 1999 at age 17 for the sexual assault of a three-month-old boy. The assault required reconstructive surgery for the infant. Laboucan also confessed to drowning a three-year-old in 1994, though no conviction followed for that act. He received an indeterminate sentence as Canada's youngest dangerous offender.





While incarcerated, Laboucan began identifying as a woman, changing his name to Tara Desousa. The British Columbia government funded his "gender-affirming" procedures—including double-D breast implants—in 2018. Authorities then transferred Desousa to Fraser Valley Institution, a women's prison that includes a unit for mothers and their young children.





Reports indicate Desousa has since assaulted a female inmate there.





When activist Chris Elston attempted to confront officials about the case—entering an NDP campaign office to discuss the matter and related child protection concerns—staff silenced him and escorted him out. He later tagged the Minister of Children and Family Development online. The response? Affirmation of support for the transgender community.









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